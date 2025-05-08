New OnePlus Pad 3 Stops Through FCC

A few weeks ago, we spotted a device at the FCC called the “OnePlus Pad 3R” that we sure hoped would be the OPPO Pad 3 Pro as a US tablet. OnePlus has still not confirmed that they’ll sell that tablet here, but that’s nothing new when it comes to timing and FCC certification. Today, we have another to keep track of, this time as a device referred to as the “OnePlus Pad 3.” Maybe this is the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro?

Like with the previous FCC filing, we aren’t getting a ton of information outside of connectivity. We know for sure that the FCC label is calling this the “OnePlus Pad 3.” We also know that the model number is OPD2415, which is a device that stopped through other international regulatory bodies in recent weeks. The connectivity specs are a step above that OnePlus Pad 3R too, so this could end up being closer to a Pad 3 Pro than the previous model we saw.

As you can see here, this is the label that will be on the OnePlus Pad 3, so the name is not in doubt. There is a OnePlus Pad 3 and it appears as if it will indeed come to the US. I can’t see why else OnePlus would send it through the FCC. I can’t recall a previous OnePlus FCC listing that didn’t end up here.

Now, as far as specs go, the connectivity chart is below and it says we’ll have WiFi 6E on board. We’ll have Bluetooth too, and possibly some form of wireless power or charging. The OnePlus Pad 3R we saw did not have WiFi 6E, although it weirdly had NFC where this new device does not. NFC in a tablet probably isn’t necessary, but we did spot at least one reference to a touch pen – we could have stylus support.

And that’s all we really know here. Going off past OnePlus naming history, the “R” at the end of a device’s name typically means a lower tier model. So my guess now is that the OnePlus Pad 3 (here) is a higher-end tablet, while the OnePlus Pad 3R is a lower-end model. If that’s the case, then we should cross our fingers over the thought that OnePlus will make the OnePlus Pad 3 like the OPPO Pad 3 Pro, which has all of the high-end specs a tablet can offer.

// FCC