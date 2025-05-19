The Android team announced Material 3 Expressive earlier this month for both Android and Wear OS. It’s an exciting evolution for Android design language and apparently we’re already starting to see it make its way to users.

User 6ftTrouble on reddit noticed while scrolling through the available Pixel Watch tiles that Material 3 Expressive had arrived for Google Calendar. It’s not a major overhaul, but it shows that Google is beginning the presumably lengthy process of updating its core apps to feature the new design language.

Spotted for the Next Events tile, part of Calendar, we can see that the UI has changed the shape of the button. Again, this is not earth shattering by any means, but the first step as a part of a major change for Wear OS.

Like we saw with the launch of Material Design all of those years ago, it’ll likely take a while until users see Material 3 Expressive really take shape on both Android and Wear OS.

If you spot anything else getting changed, be sure to let us know. These are exciting times.