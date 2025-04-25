If you happen to be a Chrome user on a desktop computer, I’d imagine you’ve opened a PDF and found it doing so within Chrome, rather than an outside app. It’s a super handy feature that Chrome has had for years as an easy way to avoid paying for Adobe opening another app to just view all PDFs. Unfortunately, this PDF viewing hasn’t been in the Android app and we have instead had to use 3rd party apps, like Google Drive to do what Chrome on desktops has done.

In the latest version of Chrome on Android, folks spotted PDF viewing/opening that happens directly within Chrome. All you have to do now is find a PDF or download one from Chrome and it should then open in its own tab.

You can see this below from the Brewers Association page, where their entire Craft Beer Guide just opened within Chrome. You can even search through the standard Chrome menu or annotate with a built-in tool (bottom right corner). That annotation page will even let you save a copy of your fine mark-up.

We’re seeing this built-in PDF viewer in Chrome for Android on version 135.

Google Play Link: Chrome