Now that Samsung has pushed out One UI 7 updates to the Galaxy S24, Fold 6, and Flip 6, the rest of the devices that were promised the update are starting to receive it as well. To finish off the week, Samsung is pushing updates to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We know for sure that Verizon units are getting the update, but if they are, that should mean unlocked units and other carrier models aren’t far behind. Beyond being One UI 7 and Android 15 with all of its changes, this brings the April Android security patch too.

The following One UI 7 update builds should show up to your device:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQU6DYD9

: S918USQU6DYD9 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQU6DYD9

: S916USQU6DYD9 Galaxy S23 : S911USQU6DYD9

: S911USQU6DYD9 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQU6EYD9

: F946USQU6EYD9 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQU6EYD9

Want to know what’s new in One UI 7 for these devices? The list of changes is pretty massive and we detailed it here for the Galaxy S24. It will be similar for these devices and includes dozens and dozens of changes or improvements.

The Verizon changelogs share updates for the home screen, a new Now Bar, the Clock app and Gallery, improved sharing from the camera, new AI tools, new Gemini features, and a lot more. The link below should get you the full list.

// Verizon (S23) | Verizon (Fold/Flip 5)