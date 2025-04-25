The original Nest Learning Thermostat was introduced in 2011, if you can believe that. The 2nd generation version is from 2012. These devices are well over a decade old at this point, and Google has announced that it is ready to stop supporting them.

In a blog post that is accompanied by a new support page, Google says that in October 25, 2025, they are cutting off the Nest Learning Thermostat (1st Gen) and Nest Learning Thermostat (2nd Gen). For those of you still rocking these devices, there are some things you should know to prepare for the end.

When your Nest Thermostat 1st Gen or 2nd Gen reaches end of life, here’s what will happen:

The device itself will still work and you can manually adjust temperatures, switch modes, jump between pre-set schedules. In fact, Google says that “all otehr features and settings” will remain available “on the thermostat itself.”

However, these older thermostats will be removed from both the Nest and Google Home apps. You will lose all remote controls of them through those apps. You won’t be able to check the status of them, receive notifications from them, or change any settings from the apps. You’ll have to do that on-device.

This will remove them from 3rd party assistants too, as well as connected features like Home/Away Assist.

Nest Protects will also disconnect from thermostats and emergency shut offs will no longer run.

Google will no longer provide software or security updates.

Performance may decline over time and become unpredictable too.

Google will give you a big discount on the new and excellent Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) to make things right. Yep, Google has announced alongside this news that it will give you a special price of $149.99 to upgrade to the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen), which is $130 off its retail price. You’ll receive communication from Google with that offer.

While this is certainly unfortunate news for users of these older Nest devices, the length of support here has been quite good. The original is 14 years old – there aren’t many devices around that have still been supported by any company for this long. The offer for the new model is quite good too. Here’s our review if you missed it.

To recap, the Nest Learning Thermostat (1st Gen and 2nd Gen) are reaching end of life on October 25, 2025. Google will kill their access to apps, but they’ll still work from the device if you plan to keep them around. Google is offering a $130 off discount on the new 4th Gen model to help with the transition.

