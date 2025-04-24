The OnePlus 13T, a phone currently only scheduled to release in China that we have been weirdly tracking, is now fully official and has a launch date (in China) of April 30. We now know the full specs, as those were previously a mystery, even with OnePlus doing their typical slow rollout of teases.

So what do you need to know about the OnePlus 13T today? Again, the only bit of news I have is specs-related. We know that this is indeed a high-end phone in a smaller package that looks like a mash-up between the newest iPhones and the Pixel 9 Pro / 9 Pro Fold. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 6.32″ OLED display at 120Hz, 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, tons of UFS4.0 storage, a dual 50MP rear camera system, and an insanely large 6260mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

This OnePlus 13T looks like a true smaller flagship that we’d love to get our hands on. Unfortunately, OnePlus is not saying what they are doing with the OnePlus 13T outside of China. Could this phone launch in other countries? Sure. I’d be surprised if Europe doesn’t get it. Will it launch in the US? My gut tells me that no, we won’t. I hope I’m wrong. We’ll update you if we hear something different.

OnePlus 13T Specs:

Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite, Adreno 830

: Snapdragon 8 Elite, Adreno 830 Display : 6.32″ FHD+ OLED, 2640×1216, 1-120Hz, 460ppi

: 6.32″ FHD+ OLED, 2640×1216, 1-120Hz, 460ppi Memory (LPDDR5X RAM/UFS4.0 Storage): 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, 16/1TB

(LPDDR5X RAM/UFS4.0 Storage): 12/256GB, 12/512GB, 16/256GB, 16/512GB, 16/1TB Connectivity : WiFi 7, Bluetooth, NFC

: WiFi 7, Bluetooth, NFC Camera (rear): 50MP main, f/1.8, 24mm / 50MP telephoto, f/2.0, 2x optical

(rear): 50MP main, f/1.8, 24mm / 50MP telephoto, f/2.0, 2x optical Camera (front): 16MP, f/2.4, 24mm

(front): 16MP, f/2.4, 24mm Battery : 6260mAh, 80W wired charging

: 6260mAh, 80W wired charging Colors : Morning Mist Gray, Powder, Cloud Ink Black

: Morning Mist Gray, Powder, Cloud Ink Black Other : USB-C (USB 2.0), in-display fingerprint

: USB-C (USB 2.0), in-display fingerprint OS : ColorOS 15

: ColorOS 15 Size : 150.81 x 71.70 x 8.15mm, 185g

: 150.81 x 71.70 x 8.15mm, 185g Model: PKX110

Would you buy this if it came here?

// OnePlus