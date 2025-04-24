The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 received a fresh update this week with the April security patch. After dropping to a quarterly update schedule back in September of last year, we’re approaching the final few updates of this final Note series.

If Samsung holds to quarterly updates for a year, that would put an end to the Galaxy Note 20 series in the next 5 months. Of course, with this week’s update landing, we could see up to two more before Samsung officially cuts it off. That’d be big, as that would be a full 5 years of updates for a device line that was initially only promised 4 years. Remember, Samsung expanded to 5 years in 2021 and brought some older devices along for the ride.

This month’s Galaxy Note 20 update arrives as builds N986USQSCHYD1 (Note 20 Ultra) and N981USQSCHYD1 (Note 20). Nothing is new outside of the “most up to date Android security patches.” These devices have not received new feature updates in some time, which is to be expected.

// Verizon