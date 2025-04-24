Still haven’t finished collecting all of the shinies from the previous Pokemon TCG Pocket release, because that was only a month ago? Yeah, that’s too bad – a new pack is coming in a week.

Pokemon announced today that “Celestial Guardians” is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket on April 30 and it is an entirely new set, labeled A3. In this new set, we’re headed to the Alola Region with a bunch of Pokemon from the Sun and Moon video games. There are two booster packs to choose from with Lunala and Solgaleo on the covers.

The release doesn’t say how many cards are in the set, but it should be on par with the previous A2 release of “Spacetime Smackdown” had 155 cards in it. We’ll for sure see the two on the covers, as well as Alolan Raichu, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, and all of their evolutions. There are also a ton of new supporter Trainer cards and a potentially game-changing Rare Candy item that lets you immediately evolve a basic to a stage 2 Pokemon.

Outside of the new set, a drop event with special missions launches on April 29 and it brings new promo cards, including Rayquaza Ex. Yeah, we’ll be grinding for that.

Google Play Link: Pokemon TCG Pocket

