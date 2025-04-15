It’s now official – the OnePlus 13T is coming on April 24, but only in China, at least for now. We’ll probably be done talking about it after that date if the US portion of OnePlus doesn’t really acknowledge that it exists, which would be too bad.

Since that has not happened yet, we can all still get a touch excited about what this phone looks like and what it offers. With the confirmation on the launch date, OnePlus has shown off the device in the 3 colors it will be available in, talked about some of the specs, and even tossed out a promo video.

The OnePlus 13T certainly shares some similarities with the Pixel 9 series. It is a flat-sided device, with subtle curves on each edge, just like we’ve seen Google do. But then on the backside, that camera housing is almost identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s, at least in terms of general design (there’s one less camera). This phone is basically a Pixel 9 in spirit, and it looks pretty great. The three colors it’ll ship in are Morning Mist Gray, Powder (or “Pink”), and Cloud Ink Black.

As far as specs go, OnePlus says it’ll feature a 6.32″ display, plus we know it’ll have at least a 6000mAh battery, the new shortcut key, and some sort of special WiFi chip they are referring to as the “Esports Wi-Fi Chip G1.” Rumors and leaks still suggest a Snapdragone 8 Elite powering things, super fast charging, and a dual 50MP camera setup.

Oh, here’s how it compares in size to a larger iPhone:

I want one.

// OPPO