The new camera and screen sharing feature that Google made available within Gemini Live to the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 series last week is about to be available to all Android users. Google seems excited about the early feedback and wants more people to have access.

Over on Twitter, Google announced the wider rollout of this new Gemini Live feature, saying that they have “decided to bring it to more people” and that starting today, they’ll begin rolling it out to “all.” It could taking a few weeks to reach all devices, but everyone with the Gemini app on Android can enjoy it.

For those who missed it, Google rolled out Gemini Live camera and screen sharing as a way to let Gemini see the world around you or what’s on your screen to provide more help. You could go down rabbit holes with it in a conversational way, have it identify things you have questions about, get further details or explanations about topics, etc. Google also thinks you’ll brainstorm ideas, because Google really wants you to brainstorm ideas with Gemini.

To get started, you simply open the Gemini app and then tap on the Gemini Live icon to fire up a live session. Once in Gemini Live, there are icons at the bottom for camera and screen sharing. You can see how both options look below.

Anyone using these two features yet? If so, tell me what you are doing with them. This is one of the few AI features I’m actually interested in finding ways to use.

Google Play Link: Gemini