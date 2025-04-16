Late last year, following a court ruling that forced Google to allow other publishers to sell things via their own apps, Microsoft announced that it began working to allow Xbox users to purchase games via the official Xbox app. That work now seems complete, with the functionality rolling out to beta users soon.

Soon to be available for all iOS and Android users, Xbox gamers can purchase games, join Game Pass, redeem things, as well as purchase in-game content via their Xbox applications. This is a sweet thing for users, as it means completing the purchase of these items will no longer require an actual computer or console. You can buy a game via the phone, then stream it to your heart’s content so long as the game supports it.

Also to note, Microsoft says Ultimate members can redeem Perks like the Sea of Thieves Seventh Serving Emote directly from the app. If you have a payment method saved to your Xbox account, Microsoft says the purchase process will only take two in-app clicks. That’s easy.

This is first rolling out to beta users, then everyone else.

// Microsoft