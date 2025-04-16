OnePlus Pad 3R Stops Through FCC With a “OnePlus Pencil” Too

Rumors of a new OnePlus tablet have surfaced in recent weeks, with many referring to the device as the “OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.” Today, the FCC has confirmed that a new OnePlus tablet is indeed on the way, but it may end up being called the OnePlus Pad 3R. At least that’s what the label is expected to say. Oh, it’ll have a “OnePlus Pencil” shipping alongside it as a stylus accessory too.

The FCC outed a new OnePlus tablet under model number OPD2408, and again, it is referred to as the “OnePlus Pad 3R” on its regulatory label. In addition to this tablet, we saw the OnePlus Pencil hit the FCC a day earlier under model number OPN2405. Since the Pencil doesn’t exactly have room for a label, this will be a digital label, but that is the name used on it, not “Stylus.”

We’ve searched for both model numbers in as many places as we can think of and basically came up empty for the Pad 3R. The OnePlus Pencil does return a couple of AliExpress listings that have been around for some time. The Pencil may just be a model that was exclusive to China initially and is now making its way to the US.

But back to the OnePlus Pad 3R, previous rumors of a OnePlus Pad 2 Pro suggested an impressively spec’d tablet. We’re talking about a large 13″ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering it, 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, front and rear cameras, fast charging, and a large 10,000mAh battery. That’s all unconfirmed, but we do have the recent launch of the OPPO Pad 4 Pro in China. This device does have similar specs to those rumored, with a 13.2″ LD display at 144Hz and 3K+ resolution, up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB or 51GB storage, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a 12140mAh battery.

The FCC documents don’t really confirm any of the above info, only that we’ll have WiFi and Bluetooth. There is a hint at wireless charging, but that’s just insane to think for a device with such a massive battery. Then again, Google’s Pixel Tablet found a way.

We’ll let you know if any official details drop.