Google’s Gemini Now Lets You Make AI Videos

Gemini has gained a huge new feature today with a new video model that lets users make AI videos with only a short description. The feature is rolling out under Veo 2, which Google calls a “leap forward in video generation.”

To start, Google’s new Veo 2 video generation will be available to Gemini Advanced users and the option should show up in the drop-down at the top of your Gemini web portal. You can see below that I’ve chosen it to make a quick cat video (view it here), which took only a couple of minutes to process and return as this cute little result of a kitten batting around a ball of string.

Google says that Veo 2 is “designed to produce high-resolution, detailed videos with cinematic realism.” The clips are up to 8 seconds and in 720p resolution and are available as an MP4 file in 16:9 format. The file I made weighs in at about 4MB once downloaded.

Once you have access (rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers starting today and will take a few weeks to complete), creating a video is as simple as you can imagine. You simply describe a scene, with more details helping you find what might be the perfect little clip. You can even attempt to describe the creative style (like realism or fantasy or as a cartoon), then share easily to places like YouTube Shorts or TikTok. You can download too, which I mentioned above.

If you’d like to give it a try, again, you’ll need to be a Gemini Advanced subscriber and will need your account to have access. To check, head to gemini.google.com and tap the dropdown menu at the top and see if “Veo 2” is an option.

