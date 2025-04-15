Spotted inside the code of the updated Assistant application, Google is hard at work preparing to bring Gemini to the Wear OS platform. We have been waiting on this move for a bit, as it was first indicated to be in motion back in January.

What’s interesting is that the Gemini launch for Wear OS really looks like a simple rebrand for Assistant on Wear OS. The features are staying the same, with users able to set timers and message contacts, but the code itself hasn’t pointed to any Gemini-specific changes. That could obviously change down the road, but if the switch happened today, it appears that nothing would be new.

Google could be waiting for the launch of new Pixel Watch hardware, which should now in theory be right down the calendar road. Pixel Watch 3 launched in September of last year, as a reminder. We also have Google I/O coming next month, so it’s also possible that the Wear OS development team gives us some insight at that time. Ultimately, AI features are resource hungry and Wear OS devices are notorious for not delivering a lot of specs. This is probably a tricky thing for Google to implement on the wrist.

If you wear a Wear OS device, we’re still in a holding pattern for Gemini. Sorry.

// 9to5Google