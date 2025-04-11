We keep referring to Samsung’s One UI 7 update as “massive” or “huge” because it really is one of the biggest updates from them in their Android history. They’ve suggested that the number of changes they have made is the reason for its delay and slow rollout, and to be honest, when you see the full changelog, you might start believing their story.

Since going stable yesterday and rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in the US, Samsung has posted the official changelog in a pretty easily-readable format. Instead of that cramped changelog you potentially tried to read on your phone, we have the desktop version that breaks it all down.

For those in the US, you should receive builds of S928U1UEU4BYCH (S24 Ultra), S926U1UEU4BYCH (S24+), and S921U1UEU4BYCH (S24). These updates bring Android 15 underneath One UI 7.0, as well as the April 2025 Android security patch. To start, folks who participated in the One UI 7 beta program or with unlocked units will likely get the update first, followed by the various carrier models.

So what’s new in One UI 7.0 on the Galaxy S24 series? You’ll need to dive down below to read through every single feature, but Samsung has bolded categories for you to focus in on and a list of 77 different items (features) that they’ve changed or introduced in this update. I’ve seen some folks across this vast internet suggest that this update isn’t that big – they are foolish. This update really is a wild one and there are so many changes. Will all of them apply to the way you use your phone? Of course not. Will you find something new to play with? I’d bet on it.

Samsung breaks this down by Galaxy AI, access to useful info, the “Bold new look,” lock screen and always-on display changes, what’s new in the quick panel and notifications, camera enhancements, video editing tools, health stuff, and so much more.

Let us know which features and changes you are most looking forward to (or are already enjoying).

One UI 7.0 Upgrade (Android 15)

Galaxy AI

Write like a pro

Let Galaxy AI help you with writing tasks by tapping the 4-star icon that appears whenever you select text. You can correct spelling and grammar, change tone, summarize, or apply formatting. You can even start with a short snippet and let the AI do the writing for you.

Transcribe and summarize recorded calls

It’s easier than ever to review the content of your recorded calls in the Samsung Phone app. You can view the entire conversation as a text transcript on the Recents screen or summarize the transcript for quick review. Availability of this feature may vary depending on your country, region, or lauguage.

Remove or adjust sounds in your videos

Audio eraser helps you get the sound in your videos just right. You can remove unwanted sounds such as wind or crowd noise.

Effortlessly create images

Drawing assist makes it easier than ever to create fun images. Start with a simple sketch, add an image, or type in what you want to create. You can generate images in a variety of different styles.

Read webpage highlights aloud

Listen to highlights from articles and websites as you browse, or queue up top stories from a news site for seamless listening in Samsung Internet. Some websites may not be supported.

Get useful suggestions in AI select

When you select part of the screen with AI select, useful actions will be suggested based on what you selected. If event details are part of your selection, you’ll have an option to add it to your calendar. If you select an image, options for editing the image will be suggested.

Search smarter in Settings

It’s easier to find what you need with natural language search powered by AI. When you search in Settings, you now get more accurate and relevant results, even if you don’t know the exact name of the setting you’re trying to find. Supported languages: Korean, English (US, UK, India), Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), German, Italian, Japanese, French, and Chinese.

Quickly access AI features

Galaxy AI features are now available with a quick swipe no matter which app you’re using. When you swipe inward from the edge of the screen to open the Apps edge panel, useful Galaxy AI features will appear at the top of the panel.

Instantly access useful information

Press and hold the Side button to access Google Gemini

The Side button is a new way to access Google Gemini or other digital assistant app quickly instead of using the corner swipe. You can change what the Side button does in Settings.

Complete multiple tasks with one ask

Google Gemini is now seamlessly integrated with Samsung apps such as Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock. You can complete tasks in these apps using information from Gemini with one simple command. Try asking Google Gemini to ask about a YouTube video and save the result in Samsung Notes, or try asking Google Gemini to find your favorite sports team’s schedule and add the games to your calendar.

Circle it, find it. Hear it, find it

Circle to Search with Google allows you to search anything on your screen and get information faster with AI Overviews. Just circle an object—including images, videos, or text—and you’ll get results immediately. You can even search for a song that you hear in the moment without switching apps.

Bold new look

Visual enhancements

Enjoy a more sophisticated and unique look. One UI 7 introduces a stunning redesign to key components including buttons, menus, notifications and control bars, providing a more consistent visual experience with curves and circles. Beautiful new colors, soft animations, and an innovative blur effect that’s unique to One UI make information hierarchy clearer and help you focus on important information.

Reimagined Home screen

Fresh new app icons will look great on your Home screen with new visual metaphors and color schemes that make it easier to recognize the app you need. Widgets have been completely redesigned with more colorful images and more consistent layouts. Folders on your Home screen can also be made larger so you can instantly access apps without opening the folder first.

Simplified Home screen grid

Your Home screen now looks even better than before. A new standard grid layout keeps things symmetrical and makes it easier to use One UI widgets in standard sizes.

Improved Home screen landscape view

Get a more consistent look for your Home screen, even when using your phone horizontally. Widgets now have a similar aspect ratio in landscape view, and text labels appear below icons instead of beside them.

Customize your app and widget style

Make your Home screen look just the way you like it. You can now adjust the size of app icons and choose whether or not to show text labels below app icons and featured widgets. You can also adjust shape, background color, and transparency in the settings for each widget.

Lock screen and Always On Display

Stay on top of important tasks with the Now bar

Check the information you need right now and start essential features without unlocking your phone. Ongoing tasks will appear in the Now bar at the bottom of your Lock screen so you can check key information quickly. Information includes media controls, Interpreter, Stopwatch, Timer, Voice Recorder, Samsung Health, and more.

Make your clock look just the way you like it

Discover a variety of new clock styles for your Lock screen. You can adjust the thickness of lines in the default clock style, or try one of the new animated clocks to match your tastes. You can also resize your clock to any size you like and drag it to your desired position on the Lock screen.

More widgets and shortcuts

You can now see more and do more even when your phone is locked. Add a widget to show pictures and stories from your Gallery, or try a shortcut that opens the QR code scanner with a quick swipe.

Quick panel and notifications

Separate notification and quick panels

Instantly access the panel you need with more space for quick settings. Swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open the quick settings panel. Swipe down from anywhere else on the top of the screen to open the notification panel.

Customize your quick panel

Create the quick panel layout that’s right for you. You can tap the pencil icon at the top of the quick panel to enter Edit mode, then move buttons and controls up and down to match your preferences.

Live notifications

Stay on top of what’s happening right now. Live notifications show you the progress of ongoing activities like timers, voice recordings, exercises, and more so you can take quick actions related to them. Live notifications will appear in the Now bar on the Lock screen, on the status bar, and at the top of the notification panel.

New notification layout

Icons on notifications are now the same as the icon that appears on your Home screen, making it easy to recognize which app sent each notification. Grouped notifications appear as a stack of cards. Tap a stack to show all notifications in the group.

Capture images with ease

New Camera layout

Camera buttons, controls, and modes have been reorganized to make it easier to find the features you need and to give you a clearer preview of the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording.

Mode selection improvements

The More modes menu has been redesigned. Instead of filling the whole screen and blocking the camera view, you can now choose a mode from a small pop-up that only covers the bottom of the screen.

Enhanced zoom controls

It’s now easier to choose the right zoom level. A 2x zoom button is now available by default, and additional zoom options appear after you select a lens.

Upgraded filter experience

Camera filters have been completely revamped. New filters are now available and existing filters have been improved. Each filter allows fine-tuned adjustments of intensity, color temperature, contrast and saturation, making it easier to get the look you want. You can also create custom filters based on the style and mood of pictures you choose.

Save exposure settings for each mode

Control how bright or dark your images are with the Exposure option in the camera quick controls. After you set the exposure for a mode, it will stay set in that mode even if you switch to a new mode and come back.

Improved Pro/Pro video modes

Pro and Pro video modes have a simplified layout that makes it easier to focus on the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording. A new zoom control is available whenever you’re recording in pro video mode that lets you control the zoom speed for smooth transitions. Mic controls in Pro video mode have been moved to quick controls.

Get perfect lighting with exposure monitors

The new Exposure monitor for Pro and Pro video modes helps you get the right exposure in your pictures and videos. Choose Zebra pattern to show stripes on areas that are under or over-exposed, or choose False color to color-code everything based on its exposure level.

Advanced editing with log videos

Get pro-level control over video color grading by recording in log format. Just turn on Log in Camera settings and the preview, then start shooting. Works in Video and Pro Video modes.

Play audio while recording videos

You can now record videos without interrupting music, podcasts, or other audio content you’re listening to. Just turn on Audio playback in Advanced video options.

Line up the perfect shot

Get help adjusting the camera’s position with grid lines and levels. Grid lines can now be turned on and off separately from the horizontal level. There’s also a new option to show a vertical level.

Enjoy your special moments

Free-form collages

Go beyond the preset layouts for collages in Gallery. You can now adjust the size, position, and rotation of images in your collage to create your own unique layout.

Edit collages in stories

Make your story’s collage look just the way you like it. You now have full control to edit collages created in stories. Replace images, remove or add images, or adjust the position and size.

Put your best face forward

Replace a face with closed eyes or an awkward expression with one you like better. When you take motion photos, each frame is analyzed to suggest faces you might want to choose.

Motion photo effects

Apply fun playback effects to your motion photos such as slow motion or boomerang. After applying an effect, you can instantly share the result as a video.

Powerful video editing

Easily undo your edits

Don’t worry about making mistakes. Undo and Redo options are now available when editing videos for actions such as transformations, filters, and tone changes.

Auto trim your videos

Save time and avoid complicated video edits. Auto trim finds the best sections of your video and automatically trims away the unnecessary parts so your video is ready to share or edit further.

Animate your videos

Add fun animation effects to stickers and text in your videos in Studio. Choose from fade in, fade out, wipes, rotation, and more.

Manage your health

Stay mindful

The new Mindfulness feature in Samsung Health can help you manage stress and anxiety in your daily life. Keep track of your moods and emotions, practice breathing exercises and meditation, and more.

Never forget your medications

You can now set up medication reminders in Samsung Health so you always know when it’s time to take your medicine. You can also check precautions and interactions for the medication you take.

Check your health records

Securely access your health records from hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers all in one place in Samsung Health.

New Samsung Health badges

Stay motivated and work toward your health goals while earning new badges in Samsung Health. Challenge yourself to earn the new badges for energy score, exercise, activity, food, water, body composition, and more.

Easier food recording

It’s easier than ever to keep track of what you eat. Just scan the barcode on the food’s packaging to automatically add its information to Samsung Health.

Boost your productivity

Previews for minimized apps

When multiple pop-up windows from the same app are minimized, they’ll be combined into a single icon. Tapping the icon will show a preview of all open windows from the app, allowing you to easily select the window you want.

Group your alarms

Create groups of alarms that you want to control together in the Clock app. You can turn off all the alarms in one group with a single tap.

Keep all your alarms at the same volume

For simpler setup, all of your alarms will use the same volume by default. If you prefer to set different volumes for each alarm, you can choose this in Clock Settings.

Enhanced file selection

The new File Picker makes it easier to attach and select files in a variety of apps. It’s easy to switch between different storage locations and categories, and previews are shown to make sure you get the right files.

Advanced options for routines

Program your phone to do almost anything you want. Routines are more powerful than ever before with If-Else logic and the ability to get data as variables.

Plan tasks and events

Easily reschedule calendar events

Just drag and drop an event from one date to another on your calendar in Month view to change the event date.

Show separate calendars on widgets

You now have more control over which calendars appear on your calendar widgets. You can choose just one calendar and show only events from it on your Home screen, or create 2 separate calendar widgets with a different calendar on each one.

Count down the days to an important event

It’s easier than ever to create a countdown widget for an event on your calendar. Go to the event details, then select Add countdown widget from the more options menu. A widget will appear on your home screen showing the number of days until your birthday, anniversary, vacation, or any other event that you choose.

Move all events from one calendar to another

Avoid the hassle of moving events one at a time. You can now move all events from one calendar to another, such as moving all events from the calendar on your phone to a cloud-based calendar.

More options for repeating reminders

When you create a repeating reminder, you can now choose multiple dates for repeating instead of just one.

Enhanced quick add menu

It’s now easier to create reminders quickly. The quick add menu now provides preset options for time and location conditions.

Manage your completed reminders

It’s easier to clear out the clutter from your reminder list. A new setting lets you automatically delete completed reminders after a certain period of time. You can also duplicate completed reminders so you can reuse them without entering all of the information again.

Connect and share

Easily connect to nearby devices

It’s easier than ever before to connect to other Samsung devices such as TVs, tablets, PCs, watches, earbuds, and more. Tap Nearby devices in the quick panel to see devices available near you, then drag a device to your phone to instantly connect. You can also tap on a device to see the features available when connected to your phone. For example, when you tap on a TV, you’ll see an option to start Smart View.

Recommended devices for Quick Share

Easily find the right device to share with. Devices signed in to your Samsung account and devices you’ve shared with in the past will appear at the top of the list so they’re easy to find.

Continue sharing over the internet

Finish file transfers even when devices are far apart. When sharing files using Quick Share, if the devices become too far apart to continue a direct transfer, the transfer will continue seamlessly over the internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Protect your security

Protect your data in case your phone is stolen

New theft protection features help protect your apps and data in case your phone is stolen. The screen will lock automatically if theft is detected or if your network connection is lost, or you can lock the screen manually by going to android.com/lock. You can also require biometric verification before changing sensitive settings.

Check the security status of your devices

Find out about security risks and solve them quickly. Knox Matrix monitors supported devices signed in to your Samsung account and lets you how to solve security risks if any are found.

Stay safe from security threats

Auto Blocker does even more to protect you from cyber attacks when Maximum restrictions is turned on. 2G networks are now blocked, and your phone won’t automatically reconnect to non-secure Wi-Fi networks. These restrictions can help prevent an attacker from intercepting your network traffic.

Battery and charging

More options for power saving

You now have more control over what happens when your phone is in Power saving mode. Choose exactly the features you want to limit to save the amount of battery that’s right for you. You can even change these options while Power saving is on.

More control over battery protection

When you turn on Battery protection, you can now adjust the maximum charging level anywhere between 80% and 95%.

New charging effect

When you plug in a charger, the charging confirmation is smaller and appears at the bottom of the screen instead of the middle to prevent interruptions while still making it easy to check the charging status.

Accessible to everyone

Zoom in and out with just one finger

Zooming in and out just got easier. For people who have difficulty using pinch zoom, you can now activate 1-finger zoom from the Assistant menu. Swipe up or right to zoom in. Swipe down or left to zoom out.

Enhanced screen controls

The Assistant menu now does even more to help you control the screen. You can now double tap and touch and hold just by tapping a single button. New scrolling controls let you move around the screen a specific distance by tapping the start and end points on the screen.

Customize your touch interactions

Get help choosing the settings that are most comfortable for you. New tests are available for the Touch and hold delay, Tap duration, and Ignore repeated touches settings. The test can tell you if your current settings are appropriate or need adjustments.

Even more improvements

Watch videos again

In Video Player, a button will appear at the end of each video that lets you start the video over again from the beginning.

Improved contacts list

For a more consistent experience, the same contact list now appears in both the Phone app and Contacts app. Menus and options are the same in both locations so you can always find what you’re looking for. When searching for contacts, contacts you’ve searched for frequently appear at the top of the search results, helping you find the right person quickly.

Quickly add boarding passes to Samsung Wallet

When you view a supported airline or travel webpage that includes a boarding pass in Samsung Internet, a button will appear so you can add it to Samsung Wallet quickly and easily.

Activity forecasts

It’s now easy to check if the weather is suitable for outdoor activities such as running, gardening, camping, and more. You can choose up to 3 activities to show in the Weather app.

Custom place labels

It’s easier to keep track of different locations in the Weather app. You can now set custom labels to the locations you add, such as Home, Office, School, or any other place where you want to check the weather.

Boost your gaming

Game Booster’s in-game panel has been redesigned, making it easier to change settings quickly without leaving the action.

Set performance for each game

Game Booster now lets you adjust performance settings separately for each game. You can set some games to high performance and others to save battery for longer gameplay time. Find the settings that work best for you.

End of support for downloading Edge panels

Edge panels can no longer be downloaded from the Galaxy Store in One UI 7. Edge panels that you’ve already downloaded can continue to be used.

