The Pixel 9a may have launched only a couple of days ago, but Google’s retail partners are giving you a fresh reason to consider the other, higher-end Pixel 9 series devices. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are all available with decent discounts again.

The best Pixel 9 deal we’re seeing at the moment is through Amazon, where you can save $250 on all colors of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with 256GB storage. At that discount, you are looking at a starting price of $849 for the 9 Pro and $949 for the Pro XL with 256GB. The regular Pixel 9 Pro with 128GB is also $250 off, bringing it to $749, but you can only choose Porcelain as a color.

For other deals, you’ll find the regular Pixel 9 at $649 with $150 reduction in a couple of colors with 128GB storage. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also $300 off, so it now starts at $1,499.

You should definitely still read our Pixel 9a review and consider it, but with the regular Pixel 9 at this price, it should really be the semi-budget model to consider. It has a better overall design, more RAM to do more AI stuff, and a higher-end camera.

Google’s Pixel 9 series is almost always on sale, by the way.

Amazon Deal Links:

Pixel 9 | Pixel 9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL | Pixel 9 Pro Fold