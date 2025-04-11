Samsung’s major One UI 7 update began rolling out yesterday to the Galaxy S24 series as expected, but it was also supposed to start for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. As the day progressed, a number of Fold and Flip owners were able to update.

There are several reddit threads discussing the update, most of which appear to be from unlocked models of the Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as those with Verizon units. While some may see the update on other carriers (like AT&T and T-Mobile), it’s likely that they have an unlocked unit and/or were in the One UI 7 beta program. Samsung is sending out a similar “thank you” update screen to beta program testers with the Fold and Flip devices like they did for those with Galaxy S24 units.

Want to know all that’s new in One UI 7 on the Fold 6 and Flip 6? Be sure to look at this massive changelog we posted a few weeks back.

To check for the update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.