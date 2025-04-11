One UI 7 is the talk of the internet as Samsung rolls it out to older devices, like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. But you know who has had One UI 7 for almost 4 months now? The Galaxy S25 series. Because it is the newest of the new from Samsung, it will likely remain in front of all other Samsung devices when it comes to software for the foreseeable future.

Today, Samsung is running a deal on the Galaxy S25+ that caught our eye as a pretty good one. There are no special Samsung sales going on, yet the Galaxy S25+ is seeing a free storage upgrade promotion (doubling from 256GB to 512GB) and still pretty darn reasonable trade-in values. You could get $750 off a Galaxy S25+ today and pay only $369.99 for the top version.

In order to get the full deal, you’ll first select the Galaxy S25+ (here), choose Unlocked or your carrier, then the 512GB storage option, and finalize it with a color. By ordering through Samsung, you have access to its online exclusive colors, like Coralred, Blueblack, and Pinkgold. The red version can be seen above, and yes, it looks even better in person.

Once you’ve selected all of those options, you’ll tell Samsung which phone you have to trade-in. The top value will be $630 off instantly (today), which you can get by trading a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy S24 Ultra. A Galaxy S23 Ultra or Fold 5 will get you $580, while several devices after that are worth $500.

With the free storage upgrade valued at $120 and the $630 trade-in discount, that’s your best deal for instant access to One UI 7 and the next big update.

Samsung Deal Link