Google Hints at New Home Devices on the Way

Google announced at the end of last week that it was stopping production on two of its best home products, the Nest Protect and Nest x Yale Lock. That announcement sure made it sound like they might be trying to distance themselves from being a company who makes hardware for the home to one pushing partners to create devices that work better with the Google Home app.

As a part of the FAQ from those end-of-week announcements that we told you to go read, there was a hint at future Google Nest devices on the horizon. So while Google is ending a couple of hardware products, there still could be new products in the near future, possibly within a couple of months.

One of the FAQ asked, “Does this mean that Google Nest is no longer building devices for the home?” The response pointed out that Google released new devices only last year, one of which was the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen). They also mentioned the Google TV Streamer, which yeah, I guess that is technically a home device, although it isn’t branded anywhere as one made by Google Nest.

But in that answer they also said to “Expect even more helpful home devices in the coming months and years.” We’ll ignore the end part and instead focus on the “in the coming months” section. That sure suggests that Google has new Google Nest or home-related products ready to launch this year.

What could those be? Since Google is killing off Google Assistant and switching everything over to Gemini, it makes a lot of sense for new home devices that are powered by Gemini. Google needs more ways than smartphones to sell Gemini and home devices are a good place to target. And look, we haven’t had a new Nest speaker or smart display in 5 or 6 years. The Nest Audio, which is Google’s most current speaker, was released in 2020. The Nest Hub Max debuted in 2019. Outside of the newest thermostat and stream box, Google hasn’t given us a new home device since 2022’s Nest WiFi 6E.

Google, assuming they really are committed to making Google Nest devices, needs new products in a half-dozen or so categories. I think a new speaker makes a lot of sense, as well as new cameras (with battery life that lasts more than a month), and then maybe a smart display of some sort. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to suggest Google is about to release any of those.

What would you like to see?