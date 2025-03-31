The Pixel 9a will arrive here in about 10 days and when that happens, we’ll get to testing and sharing thoughts with you on the latest from Google. However, once that date arrives, you know all sights will be set on what Google has cooked up for the Pixel 10 series for a launch (potentially) this summer. As of this morning, the Pixel 10 is officially in the leak cycle.

Thanks to a first set of renders from @onleaks, we may be getting a first look at Google’s next foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While that name and the images are not official, these early renders that accessory makers have access to (and then leak to people) are typically pretty spot on. These are essentially CAD renders based on official dimensions that are put together in the form of a leak.

Your first reaction to seeing the image below is probably, “This just looks like a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.” And yeah, you’d be correct. In fact, there is no difference between the render below and the official Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders from last year. That could be because they are wrong or because Google doesn’t plan to change anything outside of the internals. My guess would be that Google won’t change much after last year’s huge design change for the Pixel 9 series. Previous Pixel 10 CAD renders suggest the same.

For the Pixel 10, I think most in the industry expect Google to heavily push its new Tensor G5 chip, which they are essentially making as their own this time. This chip isn’t likely to be a benchmark king or anything and could have its own set of issues as Google’s first true chip, but the point will be an AI-focus. Google is going to continue on this AI journey, even if many of us do not care – this is what they’ve decided is the future for making them loads of cash. And for the Pixel 10 series and a first truly Google-made chip, AI will be king.

So if the designs of the Pixel 10 series don’t change much, you shouldn’t be surprised. Google brought us a huge design refresh with the Pixel 9 and the design still holds up. I’d imagine they’ll give us a new color or two, possibly change up camera sensors, and suggest improvements to the display, but really it will be about that Tensor G5 and what it’s capable of.

As for other details in this leak beyond the images, we have none. We don’t have dimensions or rumors of specs or colors or anything else. We just have images and they don’t tell us anything new.

// Android Headlines