Nest Audio Official for $99, Ships Early October

Google made the Nest Audio official this morning, as well as its $99 price.

This device is seen as an upgrade over the original Google Home, and due to that, all of its improvements are listed in comparison to the Google Home. For example, the Next Audio features 50% more bass over the Google Home, as well as +75% louder volume. This is all thanks to a new and improved speaker combo, consisting of a 77mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter.

Like other smart speakers, owners can pair multiple Nest Audio speakers for a stereo experience. Furthermore, you can group these new speakers with existing Nest products such as the Nest Mini speakers and the Nest Hub Max. Additionally, Google wanted users to take note of the materials used to produce the device. According to them, “its enclosure (meaning the fabric, housing, foot, and a few smaller parts) is made of 70 percent recycled materials.”

As you can see below, Nest Audio comes in a variety of colors, such as Sage, Sand and Sky. All of those are up for pre-order right now on Google Store.