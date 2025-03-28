Need a good deal on some “Pro” level wireless earbuds? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, a pair of buds that typically retails for $250, is currently discounted to $139.99. That’s $110 off, for those keeping track.

This deal on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is currently running through Woot, so you don’t need to do anything to get the discount. What I mean is that you don’t need to trade anything in, apply a coupon code, etc. Woot is just discounting brand new Buds 3 Pro units to $139.99 and that’s it.

At the moment, they have both Silver and White models at the $110 off price, so go with whatever meets your style.

And again, these are listed as in “new” condition. This is just an incredible deal, especially for some buds that recently received a major update as a part of One UI 7.

Woot Deal Link

NOTE: Woot also happens to have the “International Version” of these same Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the price is even lower at $114.99. That’s $135 off! Here’s the link for those.