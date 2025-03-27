Use Google’s Latest AI Features to Plan Your Next Vacation

Google announced a variety of features and tools this week, all aimed at planning your next trip. They range from AI-powered to good old fashioned hotel price tracking, but let this all be a sign that it’s time you got away for a bit.

Pictured above is one of the AI-powered features called AI Overview in Search. These aren’t specifically new, but what Google has done is allow the AI to now plan a trip to cities, countries, or even an entire region of the world with emphasis on certain things found in that area. For example, you can ask Google to, “create an itinerary for Costa

Rica with a focus on nature.”

Anyone who tracks airline pricing using Google will now also find a similar tool for hotel price tracking. Available on both desktop and mobile, Google says, “Simply tap the price-tracking toggle below the search filters, and you’ll get an email if prices go down substantially for any of the hotels listed in the results. Our systems will account for the filters you’ve selected, like star rating or beach access, as well as the specific area you’re viewing on the map.”

Google Maps is getting a Gemini injection with a new ability to automatically identify places mentioned in your screenshots, with the user now able to review and save them to a shareable list. So if you’re planning a friend trip by taking screenshots of beautiful spots, you can now create your list from these shots using Gemini in Google Maps. That’s pretty sweet. Google says this feature is rolling out on iOS and coming soon to Android.

Google Lens is getting a promotion to tour guide, with users able to point the camera at nearly anything to get information on it. Google uses the following example. “Perhaps you’re visiting Florence and want to know the story behind the mysterious, wooden windows you’ve been seeing everywhere. Just point your camera and ask something like “what are these used for?” You’ll get an AI Overview with information and insights, plus links to helpful resources on the web.”

It’s a lot of stuff to play with. And seriously, you need to take a break from the grind and enjoy life a bit. Go on, get outta here.

