Kellen’s favorite accessory for his beloved Pixel 9 Pro, the Arc Pulse, is now available for pre-order in a fancy new color. Called Rose Bronze, it’s a rose gold-like option made from aluminum 7075-T6, and seriously, the guy won’t stop talking about this thing.

He previously wrote a 1,000+ word love letter about it which I recommend reading, though, if you have already purchased one of these then you likely don’t need any additional convincing. He highlights the in-hand feel of the bumpers and how they fit around the Pixel’s corners and camera hump, while also providing just enough protection for his needs. I’ll be honest, he’s almost got me convinced on this thing.

If you weren’t a fan of the previously available color options, maybe this new Rose Bronze option will suit your style? I will say, it looks pretty hot on the Porcelain model. It’s available for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, priced at $109.99. That is not cheap.

Orders will begin shipping late April.

Shop Arc Pulse Cases: Pixel 9/9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL