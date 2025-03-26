It was late January when Samsung began teasing the Galaxy S25 Edge. The only thing we really knew about the device is that it was reported to be extremely thin. This week, we’re getting our first look at marketing renders of the device in three different colors.

Funny enough, we don’t get to see the device from the side, so we still can’t see just how thin it is. However, reports put it at just 5.8mm. For reference, Galaxy S25 measures in at 7.2mm and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 8.2mm. To achieve such a thin body, the battery size needed to come down, with the size reported to be 3900mAh.

So far, we’re getting to see three colors: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue. Specs for the S25 Edge include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, plus dual rear cameras.

Beyond the use of the Qualcomm chip, we’re getting Galaxy S25 Lite vibes from the Edge. We’ll have to wait to see what else Samsung is offering and pricing to determine where exactly this phone falls in the lineup.

Thoughts?

// WinFuture