Mint Mobile Selling 30-Day No Data Roaming Packages for $5

For those traveling internationally with little need for data connection, Mint Mobile is selling a 30-day roaming package that includes 100 minutes of talk and 100 text messages for just $5.

At $5, your Minternational Pass will work in 180+ countries, providing you a cellular connection when you need it. But again, just to reiterate the offer, this roaming pass includes zero data. If you want data, packages start at $5 for a single day. You can get the full rundown of Mint Mobile’s international passes here.

Apparently this offering is an answer to customer feedback, so someone must’ve been asking for this. I hope you’re happy.

// Mint Mobile