OnePlus has a new charging accessory available, the Slim Magnetic Power Bank, weighing in at a respectable 5,000mAh while still being quite thin.

Talk about easy to use, you simply stick it to the backside of your smartphone phone and you’ve got hours of juice to play with, with OnePlus detailing wireless charging speeds of 7.5W for iPhones and 10W for Android. That’s right, you’re not limited to using this with just OnePlus devices, so that’s cool.

OnePlus recommends using its official magnetic case with this accessory, which run you $40. However, if you have a magnetic case for whichever phone you have, this accessory should work just fine.

And for anyone who purchased a OnePlus 13, OnePlus is providing coupons towards purchase, so check your OnePlus account for $20 off the power bank and $10 off the magnetic case.