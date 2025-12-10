Mint Mobile Doubles Hotspot to 20GB on Unlimited for Free

Mint Mobile sent out emails to customers on their Unlimited plan today to let them know that they upgraded their hotspot and won’t increase prices. They may also have upgraded the amount of data one can use before running into throttling on the network.

The email from Mint Mobile says that the Unlimited plan is “getting even better at no additional cost to you.” The upgrade here is mobile hotspot buckets going from 10GB per month to 20GB per month. So we’re doubling the amount of hotspot available on unlimited plans, and that’s great. This feature is being added automatically and should already be live (it is on my account).

In a related bit, Mint appears to have increased their unlimited monthly data usage from 35GB to 50GB before their network management policies potentially kick in. In other words, you can use more data on your “unlimited” plan before you may be throttled. Of course, we laugh at the idea of an unlimited plan with limits like these, but this is the way it has been for many, many years now. Back in 2018, we called “unlimited” the most meaningless word in wireless and that still tracks today.

Again, both of these changes are live now and won’t cost you a thing (for now). While most prepaid providers have not suggested that price increases are coming any time soon, they are almost all owned by giant mega-carriers who have spent several years increasing prices on their own plans. It really is only a matter of time before they come for our budget options.

Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan is available for as little as $15 per month for a year as long as you prepay the $180 for the full year. As someone who uses Mint Mobile (which uses T-Mobile’s network), I truly think this is the best deal in wireless.

