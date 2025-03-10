Gemini has been getting injected into Gmail over the past few months and it’s been pretty sweet actually. Summarizing emails automatically has been very handy, and as announced this week by Google, Gemini is now also getting an Add to Calendar button inside of Gmail (for Workspace users), which will easily save you a bit of time moving forward.

Detailed by Google, “With this update, Gemini will automatically detect calendar related content in your email and an ‘Add to calendar’ button will appear. Upon clicking this option, the side panel in Gmail will open to confirm the event has been added to your calendar.”

It’s the automated-ness of Gemini that we appreciate inside of Gmail. If I have to initiate these things, I’ll sometimes forget, but if Gemini can handle the tasks automatically, then it can be extremely useful.

Google says this feature is rolling out starting today and will be available to all Workspace users by mid-April.

// Google