Telegram announced yet another big list of changes this month, and while most of it is catered towards those looking to monetize their Telegram presence, there’s a few things for us normal users, too. While we’re totally cool with influencers and creators getting paid, we’ll focus more on the stuff that’s intended for everyday, average users.

For example, Telegram users might be familiar with an event that happens for me from time to time: Some random person messages you and says, “Hi, great to meet you!” Yeah, I don’t know this person and it’s clearly spam. Starting now, when someone outside your contacts messages you for the first time, you’ll see a detailed info page that helps you spot scams, avoid impersonators, and verify who you’re talking to.

What You’ll See on These Pages

Their country (based on their phone number).

(based on their phone number). Any shared groups you have in common.

you have in common. When they joined Telegram — so you can spot fresh accounts.

— so you can spot fresh accounts. When they last updated their username or profile picture — a handy way to detect sudden identity changes.

— a handy way to detect sudden identity changes. Clear indicators showing whether the user is an official account, has third-party verification, or is just a regular user.

Stream to Chromecast: Android users can now cast videos straight to their Chromecast devices. Telegram says that, “whether you’re watching memes with friends or presenting important content in a meeting, enjoy it all on the big screen!”

If you happen to be one of the aforementioned influencers/popular people on Telegram, then be sure to read the company’s full blog by following the link below.

// Telegram