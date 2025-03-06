That crazy expensive Arc Pulse thing/case we reviewed back in January turned out to be quite the hit for the Pixel 9 series. Shortly after sharing that it was available, followed by a bit of a review, all versions of it sold out and none have been available for purchase since. As of this moment, you can once again place a pre-order with estimated ship dates shown the day you place the order. If you were wanting an Arc Pulse Pixel 9 case, your chance to own one is back.

To recap, the Arc Pulse is a two-piece attachment for phones that acts like a case while allowing your phone’s design to still shine through. So it gets you the best of both worlds in terms of enjoying your phone and having some protection. It fits around the top and bottom of a phone to provide drop coverage and lifts a device from surfaces that you may set it down on. The Arc Pulse is made of high-quality metals too, so it typically costs much more than a regular case and feels premium in the hand.

The Arc Pulse comes in two sizes, one that fits the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, as well as another that fits the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You’ll find two metal finishes of Matte Black or Silver, which are priced at $69.99 and $89.99, respectively.

As of today, pre-orders for the Matte Black version are showing a mid-April ship date, while the Silver version is earlier in April.

Are you thinking that this thing looks ridiculous and is insanely overpriced? I get why you might think that at first, but as someone who bought one and took it for a spin, I can tell you that this thing is still attached to my Pixel 9 Pro and I absolutely love it. It has given me new places to grip the device as I pull it in and out of a pocket, feels surprisingly nice in the hand, and actually looks pretty cool, at least to me. I love this thing, even at this price.

Shop Arc Pulse Cases: Pixel 9/9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL