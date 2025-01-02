There’s this company that makes cases that has always fascinated me, but I’ve never bought one because they typically don’t enter the Android space. It’s called Arc Pulse, and I’d imagine many of you have seen their cases, if you can even call them that. For those who know and might be curious, they are making Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro cases that you can pre-order now, assuming your wallet is down for the hit.

Arc Pulse makes a 2-piece bumper case accessory that attaches to the tops and bottoms of select phones, using high-end metals and typically carrying steep prices. The designs are futuristic, modern, somewhat avant-garde, and certainly attention-grabbing. They caught my eye years ago as an ultra-minimalist case that lets you mostly feel and use your phone as you would without a case, yet they offer protection on corners to help with drops and around cameras to protect those precious assets.

For the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you can pay anywhere from $69.99 for Aluminum versions of Arc Pulse up to $299.99, with the $300 model coming in Titanium. They release them in several finishes to help match devices and colors and are generally reviewed quite well. But again, they are almost exclusively for iPhones, outside of the few they’ve made for Samsung’s Ultra series of phones, none of which look all that nice.

So yeah, they are making a Pixel 9 / Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL versions that are up for pre-order now with shipping expected between January 10 and January 15. The versions for the Pixel 9 series look pretty great, as they at least look more like the iPhone versions that made them popular and not like the Galaxy S Ultra versions that just look plain silly.

For the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, you’ll have options for Matte Black or Silver, both of which are made from “Aluminum 7075-T6 with high-end anti-scratch coatings.” Pricing there is $69.99 and $89.99, respectively. Yep, they are expensive as hell and I don’t know how many people will buy these. As someone who has been tempted in the past, yet found myself disappointed at only seeing them for iPhones, I’m giddily jumping at one for my Pixel 9 Pro. I’ll try to report back if it’s awesome or not.

If anyone else is interested, pre-order links are below:

Arc Pulse: Pixel 9 / 9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL