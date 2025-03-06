It appears that Google has settled into a quarterly Pixel Watch update cadence at this point. While their line of watches used to receive monthly patches, they must feel like that frequency is unnecessary because for the past couple of updates they have really put some space in between each. Instead, Google is pushing out bigger updates around the same time that they release Pixel Feature Drops.

You may recall back in November 2024 when Google told us not to expect another Pixel Watch update until March 2025. They made the announcement as they were pushing out a November update that attempted to stabilize Wear OS 5 after it had a bit of a rocky rollout. They never did tell us why they were switching from monthly patches to updates every few months, but with this latest March update, they are once again telling us not to expect an update for a while.

As a part of this month’s Pixel Watch community post, Google said “Our next planned update will target June 2025, and quarterly thereafter.” So there you have it – it’s quarterly updates going forward for the Pixel Watch line.

Why? Again, Google isn’t saying why they have changed to this schedule, but we do remember that even as recently as last year, they pushed an update every month to the Pixel Watch line through November. That’s when things changed.

Is this change the end of the world? No, not really. It’s only surprising or noteworthy because we are so used to Google delivering updates on a monthly basis. As long as they keep pushing monthly patches to their phones, I think we’ll continue to be happy.