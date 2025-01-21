I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but that crazy Arc Pulse thing we shared a few weeks ago for the Pixel 9 series has completely won me over. The price might still be crazy for a 2-piece case-like accessory, but man, this thing feels like the perfect form of protection for how I like to handle a phone.

For those who missed it, we finally have an Arc Pulse accessory or case or whatever the hell this thing is, for Pixel phones. This is a company that caught our eye years ago when they produced these 2-piece protectors for iPhones with this crazy design that looks a bit alien and also modern, is made with premium metals, and typically carries a steep price. It also looks wildly impractical, yet the company has survived and made countless versions of these accessories for numerous iPhones. It’s clear that people like them.

I’ve got to admit that I was always a little jealous that we couldn’t buy them for Pixel phones, although they do make some Samsung products. The fit for Samsung’s phone never looked quite right, but this release for the Pixel 9 series is everything I hoped to see launch one day. And now that day is here.

The Arc Pulse for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $69.99 and tops out at $89.99. There are Matte Black and Silver choices, with the ability to preview each color on your Pixel 9’s color to help you visualize how this might look on your specific phone.

When pre-orders opened a month or so ago, I mentioned that I had ordered one and would report back if it was awesome. After a full week or so of testing, I can only report back that this thing really is awesome and I have no plans to take it off my Pixel 9 Pro any time soon.

I own a Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel, so I went with the Silver model of Arc Pulse that costs $89.99. The Matte Black just didn’t look great in pictures on my particular Pixel 9 Pro and I figured Silver would look slick. It does indeed accent the phone nicely, especially with the glossy, almost-silver sides.

The Arc Pulse arrives in a tiny little box because as a 2-piece attachment, it doesn’t need one of those elongated, phone-shaped boxes that a typical case comes in. I appreciate the minimal packaging, but it also feels a bit cheap when you know that it holds your $90 metal accessory. That’s a minor complaint – don’t get caught up there. It’s just packaging.

Once out of the box, to attach, each metal piece has a rubber/elastomer insert underneath that squeezes onto the top and bottom of your phone to hold in place. The fit for each is quite tight and offers no wiggle, even without any adhesive or glue. Once you squeeze these into place, they don’t move without some force. I’ve pulled my phone in and out of pocket hundreds of times at this point and neither piece has moved a millimeter. These aren’t coming off unless I decide to take them off and then use some force to make that happen. It’s obvious that they took some time to make sure the sizing for the Pixel 9 Pro was perfect.

As far as protection goes, your phone’s back is technically exposed at all times and that might freak you out some if cases are something you would typically put your phone into. However, the top and bottom attachments of the Arc Pulse are bulky enough that they lift your device a decent amount off of any surface you might put it on. And that includes the display, where you have a sizable gap between the screen and a surface if placed face-down. For corner drops, we’re talking “aerospace-grade” metal and elastomer that Arc Pulse says will easily survive a 10 foot drop. These are thick chunks of metal that surround each corner, as well as your camera housing.

But where this Arc Pulse thing shines for me is when in your hand. I thought it might be too bulky and odd-feeling, but it’s the exact opposite. The bottom piece is perfectly rounded to fit comfortably in your palm, plus the way each piece fits onto the phone allows them to offer added grip and an extra surface to grab when pulling your phone out of pocket or picking it up. Most importantly, though, it allows you to touch and feel your actual phone, not some garbage plastic case that will make your skin crawl. You get to appreciate the design and premium materials from Google, still touch the phone’s actual buttons (not through a case), and access almost all of the phone’s exterior. The only potential annoyance would be if you needed to access the SIM tray. The bottom piece does slightly cover that port, so you would need to take the bottom piece off in order to remove or add a physical SIM. Most of us aren’t doing that often, though.

Is this thing insanely expensive? I mean, sure, you could argue that. I’d also say that it feels like it’s probably worth the money once you touch it in person and see how precisely it fits on your phone. If anything, this Arc Pulse case has enhanced the feel of my Pixel 9 Pro by giving it a sexier vibe and some protection. There’s nothing inexpensive or cheap-feeling about this thing at all.

I’m not sure what else to say about it other than – I approve. This thing is so much cooler than I expected it to be.

For those now sold and wanting to buy one, Arc Pulse appears to have sold through a whole bunch. The cheaper ($69.99) Matte Black version for both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL is sold out. The Silver version that I bought is still in stock, but listed with “limited availability.”

Let me know if you have questions and I’d be happy to answer in case you are interested, yet not quite ready to spend that much on whatever this is.

Shop Arc Pulse Cases: Pixel 9/9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL