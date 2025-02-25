OnePlus Watch 3 Delayed Because of That Case Typo, But Not for Long

Last week, we showed you a typo on the case of the OnePlus Watch 3 that we all got a good laugh from. At the time, we were curious if this was simply an early production error for review units, but OnePlus has now confirmed that the typo slipped into the first big batch of retail units. They are delaying shipments at the moment.

We’re talking about the case typo that read “Meda in China” on the underside of the OnePlus Watch 3 case. Obviously, it should say “Made in China” and will in a future batch. OnePlus said today that they are pushing out the launch of the watch to April 2025, which means today’s launch date is out.

They acknowledged the error with a bit of a joke on social media, saying “We’ve meda mistake” followed by the laughing/crying emoji. They also said that if you receive a watch with the typo, you can keep it and use it as you expected, since there is nothing wrong with the device. If the typo is more than you can handle, they’ll take it back “no questions asked” and get you a new one.

Pre-orders will continue today with a $30 coupon code that puts the OnePlus Watch 3 at a $299 starting price.

