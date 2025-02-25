We have seen Google discount the Pixel 9 Pro XL by $150 and $200 on a couple of occasions since launch, but that’s basically where we topped out. We saw one of those price cuts as recently as last week, just as Google was telling us it was a last call situation. Well, it’s a new week and a new price drop is here, this time as the biggest yet.

Amazon is currently running a deal that slashes $300 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB storage. Specifically, this price cut is on the Porcelain model with that storage amount. The other colors and storage options are not discounted like this.

At $300 off, you could get a Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB storage for $799. That is an absolutely insane price and I can’t imagine it’ll stay there for long. What I’m telling you to do is stop reading now, hit that link, and buy yourself a new phone, one that I think is the best Android phone in the business. In fact, it’s the exact phone I’m using at this moment.

Amazon Deal Link