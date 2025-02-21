We learned recently that Nothing intends to launch a new smartphone on March 4, the Nothing Phone 3a. However, it’s also been rumored that we might get two phones in March, the 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Thanks to the internet, that rumor appears to be confirmed at this point.

In the image above, we have the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, while the Phone 3a (non-Pro) is below. Both look very much like Nothing phones, with the lights on the backside and Nothing’s signature approach to widgets. Honestly, these look like the phones that Batman would use, so that’s a big thumbs up from me.

Nothing Phone 3a

For specs, expect the Phone 3a and 3a Pro to feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, 8GB (128GB storage) or 12GB RAM (256GB) options for the Phone 3a and just a 12GB RAM (256GB) option for the 3a Pro. Both models have three rear camera sensors, consisting of a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto. On the Pro model, the optical zoom is 3x and the digital zoom is 60x. On the non-Pro model, the optical zoom is 2x and the digital zoom is 30x. Other highlights on both models include the 5,000mAh capacity battery, 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, and WiFi 6.

My confusion is with the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Neither of these phones are official, so I won’t get deep into this, but why do we need a Pro model an A-series device? These phones are meant to be less expensive, so isn’t have a Pro model somewhat unnecessary? Who knows, maybe Nothing has something cool cooked up. Regardless, new hardware is always awesome, so you won’t hear me complaining.

Below is another look at the Phone 3a Pro in two colors. I love the look and can’t wait for these to drop on March 4.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

// Android Headlines