Nothing Says the Nothing Phone 3a is Coming March 4

Nothing confirmed today that they will launch the Nothing Phone 3a on March 4. This date was first teased earlier in the week, and as expected because this is how Nothing operates, that was only the beginning of what may end up being dozens of teases ahead.

The company sat down for a lengthy “Quarterly Update” video to share news of the past and future, while talking with vagueness around the Nothing Phone 3a. The takeaway is that it will be another mid-range phone, just like the Nothing Phone 2a was.

Oh, they also posted the image above to show a familiar design that might also include an extra camera. The Nothing Phone 2a looked like this and had a dual camera, but this new camera shape hints at extra space for extra cameras. Here’s to hoping that extra lens isn’t one of those goofy 2MP macro lenses or something. Dear Nothing, no one is asking for more cameras just for the sake of having more cameras – we want them to be good.

So yeah, March 4 will be the day that the Nothing Phone 3a is announced. We’ll see if it comes to the US.

Finally, in the video, Nothing confirmed that a Nothing Phone 3 is coming this year too.

