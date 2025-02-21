A couple of years ago, I got my first Dockcase USB-C hub and really enjoyed it. Instead of being this blank piece of plastic that you stick memory cards and USB dongles into, the company makes these really nice looking hubs with actual displays for detailing certain information, such as transfer speeds, showing what’s actually connected, and showing device health. Dockcase’s latest offering, a 7-in-1 hub with an actual touchscreen, is now on Kickstarter.

In my office, I use a MacBook Pro as my do everything computer, so naturally, I have always had somewhat of an affinity for good USB hubs. I simply don’t have enough ports on this computer to plug in everything I need. This new 7-in-1 hub from Dockcase has had exactly what I need, and the speeds are ridiculous for transferring photos from a camera’s memory card or I can also use it with my smartphone and easily transfer things that way instead futzing with the cloud.

This hub offers a 10Gbps host port for plugging into any supported device (computer, phone, gaming device), support for 2TB M.2 SSD, 100W Power Delivery port for fast charging devices, HDMI port for external displays (4K@120 supported), UHS-II and TF, active cooling system with adjustable fan speed, as well as a USB-A port for my mouse or thumb drive. The touchscreen works relatively well, with a mix of taps and swipes navigating you through the UI. You can rotate the display 180 degrees if needed, but also access software updates and additional settings via the touchscreen. You can also tap on each component to view various information.

For my purposes, this hub is probably overkill, but I don’t care. For a workflow, I’ll take my pictures on a Sony camera, then take the SD card and throw it in the slot. From there, I can either save the photos or videos on the hub’s storage or transfer them to the computer. My whole goal is to limit how much storage I’m using on my SD card and computer, so having an extra 128GB of available storage to play with in this compact form factor has been wonderful. And honestly, anytime I don’t have to deal with the cloud, the better.

You can head over to the device’s Kickstarter page and learn more about it and see all of the official specs.

For pricing, you can snag this hub for $129, which is $50 off the expected MSRP of $179. Thankfully, this project is already well funded, so there should be no worries about not receiving the item. As you can see, I already have a review unit, courtesy of Dockcase. There are also add-ons available, such as a 1TB SSD, cables, and other goodies. As mentioned, I’ve been using Dockcase products for a couple of years now and have had zero issues.

Follow the link below to snag your own.