Dating back many years, T-Mobile will once again offer a free season of MLB TV to all eligible customers. Let’s go, T-Mobile!

To claim, you’ll need an eligible plan, with more details on that pasted below. Essentially, any T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer on a “qualifying branded monthly rate plan” can get in on the free baseball. Specifics are listed below.

Who is eligible and what plans qualify?

Any T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer on a qualifying branded monthly rate plan can participate. Qualifying rate plans include most consumer and business monthly plans that include voice and data. Every qualifying line can participate if considered to be in “active status.” To be eligible, customers must be at least 18 years old or of legal age in their jurisdiction. Phone lines designated as “Kids’ Lines,” Government accounts, payday/paygo plans, select data-only plans, plans without data, and T-Mobile Connect plans are not eligible. Simply download the T-Life app, log in, and start receiving thankings each week.

This year, you’ll have one week to claim the promotion, from March 25 to March 31. Make sure you have the T Life downloaded and updated, just to make sure you don’t miss out. And don’t worry, I’ve put this date on my work calendar and will post again once this promo is live.

Now all I need is my Giants to make some moves.