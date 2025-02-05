Hey, NVIDIA SHIELD TV and SHIELD TV Pro owners, a surprise update just dropped and it isn’t just a bug fixer. Well, it is a bug fixer, but NVIDIA mentions in this “Upgrade 9.2” that there are several enhancements too, as well as an update to the AURO-3D app. Nice!

The update was announced by NVIDIA this morning and we’ve been told that the update is already live for many. If you’d like to go looking for it, hit up your settings on the SHIELD TV and grab it.

As for what’s new, there’s an update to AURO-3D that “unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI.” I have no idea what that means, but I’m sure you AURO-3D users will be extremely happy to learn this.

In the “Enhancements” department, there’s support for the “Match audio consent resolution” feature when using a USB DAC, the ability to clear an HDMI 1.4 flag, a new “Match Frame Rate (beta)” feature, and more.

Finally, for bug fixes, there at least 23 that NVIDIA felt worthy of being called-out. Everything from Geforce NOW crashes to stuttering in Bose and Sony headsets and choppy video playback have all been addressed. You’ll definitely want to dive into the changelog below to see if any of your issues have been addressed.

SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.2

New or Upgraded Apps

AURO-3D This update unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI. Connect your NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro to an AURO-3D compatible decoder and enjoy the most natural 3D sound experience from streaming apps such as Artist Connection.

Enhancements

Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC

Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Added French parental control

Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback

Known Issues

SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure.

Resolved Bugs

Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations

Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep

Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press

Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)

Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop

Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi

Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets

Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled

Fixed crash on volume change

Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting

Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix

Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update

Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue

Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage

Fixed SHIELD drive filling up

Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch

Fixed video distortion on “RGB 8-bit Rec.709” display mode

Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade

Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps

Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device

