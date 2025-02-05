Hey, NVIDIA SHIELD TV and SHIELD TV Pro owners, a surprise update just dropped and it isn’t just a bug fixer. Well, it is a bug fixer, but NVIDIA mentions in this “Upgrade 9.2” that there are several enhancements too, as well as an update to the AURO-3D app. Nice!
The update was announced by NVIDIA this morning and we’ve been told that the update is already live for many. If you’d like to go looking for it, hit up your settings on the SHIELD TV and grab it.
As for what’s new, there’s an update to AURO-3D that “unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI.” I have no idea what that means, but I’m sure you AURO-3D users will be extremely happy to learn this.
In the “Enhancements” department, there’s support for the “Match audio consent resolution” feature when using a USB DAC, the ability to clear an HDMI 1.4 flag, a new “Match Frame Rate (beta)” feature, and more.
Finally, for bug fixes, there at least 23 that NVIDIA felt worthy of being called-out. Everything from Geforce NOW crashes to stuttering in Bose and Sony headsets and choppy video playback have all been addressed. You’ll definitely want to dive into the changelog below to see if any of your issues have been addressed.
SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.2
New or Upgraded Apps
AURO-3D This update unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI. Connect your NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro to an AURO-3D compatible decoder and enjoy the most natural 3D sound experience from streaming apps such as Artist Connection.
Enhancements
- Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC
- Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
- Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
- Added French parental control
- Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback
Known Issues
- SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure.
Resolved Bugs
- Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations
- Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep
- Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press
- Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)
- Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop
- Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi
- Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets
- Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled
- Fixed crash on volume change
- Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting
- Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix
- Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update
- Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue
- Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage
- Fixed SHIELD drive filling up
- Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
- Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch
- Fixed video distortion on “RGB 8-bit Rec.709” display mode
- Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
- Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
- Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade
- Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps
- Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device
