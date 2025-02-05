You Can Get a Pixel 8 Pro for $400 Off or a Pixel 8 for $300 Off

Because phones are so good these days and have been given a promise of years of support by their makers, there’s a chance you might look at a year old phone and think, “I could use that instead of the newest of the new, especially at a steep discount.” And I think that’s a pretty good idea depending on the phone. Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are two I’d put in the category of acceptable options, both of which happen to be heavily discounted at the moment.

You can get a Pixel 8 Pro for just $599 right now – that’s $400 off. You can also get a Pixel 8 for $399 – that’s $300 off.

Both of these phones were released at the end of 2023, so they are just over a year old. Just remember that both are scheduled to receive 7 years of both Android OS and security updates. That means plenty of years worth of updates are still to come and you may never see the last one, because the chances of you upgrading over the next 5+ years are high. The Pixel 8 Pro should continue to gain access to the majority of Google’s AI features as well, plus both are just overall solid phones. The Pixel 8 Pro is borderline exceptional.

For those who missed out reviews a year ago, you can find them here and here.

So from $999 to $599 and $$699 to $399 is pretty great. Amazon has the Pixel 8 Pro at $400 off in a couple of colors, but not the regular Pixel 8 at this price (at the moment). Best Buy has both phones at these prices, yet the colors and stock are running out quickly.

