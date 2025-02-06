The Galaxy S25 Ultra may be having its final pre-order moment, but the world shouldn’t forget that the OnePlus 13 is sitting there ready with even more specs and a far lower price. It may not have the word “Ultra” or “Pro” attached to it, yet the OnePlus 13 might be the most impressive Android phone you’ll find today. I’m sitting here typing out this deal for you and I can’t help but think, “This is the phone of 2025 to buy, right?”

Here’s why I’m coming to this conclusion.

The OnePlus 13 (here’s our review) has it all. It has an incredible display, battery life that is beyond impressive, performance that no other phone can touch, and software that only gets better the more I use it. To add to the story, OnePlus finally refreshed the design some and is selling it all at a price that is actually quite shocking.

If there were no promos active, the OnePlus 13 starts at $899 and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. That’s the same storage and RAM that the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at, but Samsung’s best phone also costs $1,299 at minimum. OnePlus is still running their launch/pre-order deal, though, which gets you 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for that same $899 price. Hold up, it gets better.

Yeah, they are also doing a “Trade-in ANY phone, ANY condition” promo that slaps another $100 off, bringing the starting price to $799. And it doesn’t appear that you actually trade-in anything. Instead, they are giving you a recycling reward of $100 off, with instructions on how to properly recycle whatever broken old phone you have.

Tim will have his Galaxy S25 Ultra review for you shortly, and I think his experience is much less negative than mine, but I’d tell you this – the OnePlus 13 is a more comfortable phone to hold, has far better battery life, features software that’s equally as impressive, and a display that might be A+ tier. The OnePlus 13’s camera also doesn’t have weird shutter lag that leaves you with blurry photos on the regular. Not that the camera is overall better than Samsung’s, but it might just win-out in several situations.

So to recap, you can get a OnePlus 13 (in black, blue, or white) with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $799. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is certainly one heck of a phone with almost everything you could ask for and would make you happy for years to come, but we’re talking about a $500 difference for a phone (the OnePlus 13) that is arguably better anyway. Insanity.

Just a heads-up – this OnePlus double storage deal ends within the next day.

Shop OnePlus 13 Deals