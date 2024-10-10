In a world filled with abandoned hardware and broken promises, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV stands out as a product that probably received more love from its maker than anyone could have ever expected, anticipated, or asked for. We’re at least 7 years into this thing and NVIDIA continues to release updates, although they are getting further and further apart these days.

This week, NVIDIA is dusting off its update buttons with the release of a SHIELD Experience Upgrade 9.1.1+ HotFix. This is the first update in over a year and it aims to address at least 10 bugs or issues. We saw a previous HotFix in July 2023, as well as another general release in March 2023.

Here’s the full changelog on this new update, which is labeled as build 33.2.0.252 or “Second HotFix”:

Match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement

Resolves issue with SHIELD drive filling up

Fixes the issue of No audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on

Resolves issue of Geforce now crash after launch

Ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset

Fixed video distortion on “RGB 8-bit Rec.709” display mode

Resolved USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug

NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity

Mounted storages aren’t listed after upgrade

Fixes occasional crashes in DRM apps

Because this is labeled a “HotFix,” this won’t rollout immediately for everyone. NVIDIA pushes these to select customers willing to get in early on updates, but is clear that these fixes are pre-public release and there is no way to roll back from them. If you join the HotFix program, you get these updates and stay on these builds until the next public release hits. In other words, there could be some risk, although this doesn’t look like a major fixer.

If interested in joining that program, you can hit that link below.

// NVIDIA