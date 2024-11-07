OnePlus is not messing around with the Android 15 update and has gone ahead and jumped in front of Samsung in rolling it out to its first device. Only two weeks after releasing OxygenOS 15 and Android 15 to beta, OnePlus has begun pushing the stable update out to all versions of the OnePlus 12.

The original plan was for OnePlus to give their latest Android 15 beta another week to cook before dropping it on your phone, but things have changed. In a community post to announce the move, OnePlus says that they are “thrilled” to begin the global rollout of OxygenOS 15 and Android 15 on OnePlus 12 devices in India, North America, and Europe.

For those with devices in any of those regions, here are the builds you’ll see hit your device:

IN: CPH2573_15.0.0.206(EX01)

NA: CPH2583_15.0.0.205(EX01)

EU/GLO: CPH2581_15.0.0.204(EX01)

We talked previously about a bunch of the new features in OxygenOS 15 and the stuff that OnePlus was focused, like an even faster and smoother experience (through upgraded animations). OnePlus is also tweaking the home screen design with new icons, new theemes, and new floating window gestures. The notification area can be split into two sections now, the Quick Settings area has been refreshed, and there are even new always-on display clocks and items.

This is a pretty big update that you’ll want to grab. Outside of Google’s Pixel phones, you will be one of the first to use a “stable” version of Android 15. Go get it!

OnePlus 12 – OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) update changes

Animations

A state-of-the-art system graphics engine now powers superior rendering and animation performance, driven by an advanced parallel processing that ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when multitasking or running resource-intensive applications.

Parallel processing extends to elements like widgets, components, and folders, providing seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.

System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system.

Visual effects

The Home screen features a refreshed design with newly crafted icons, achieving a balanced look with enhanced proportions and vibrant colors for sharper, fuller visuals.

Numerous system function icons have been updated to improve visual uniformity, creating a cohesive aesthetic throughout the system.

The rounded corner design has also been refined to ensure uniformity, with smooth, continuous curvature applied across all elements.

Themes

The new flux themes offer a broad selection of high-quality options, enabling customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a uniquely personalized experience.

Extensive customization features are available for the Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen. Both flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. The Lock screen supports clock color blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more. Glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and additional elements are available for the Home screen.

Flux themes provide fluid and seamless transition animations across Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for enhanced visual consistency.

Fluid Cloud

The updated Fluid Cloud enhances app compatibility, now supporting a wider range of overseas applications like Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato. This enables real-time synchronization of information in various scenarios such as food ordering and music listening.

The design focuses on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

Interaction with alerts allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.

The new animation system brings a fluid, elastic design with dynamic blurring effects in real-time, making card visuals smoother and more refined.

Photo editing

The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.

Floating Window and Split View

New Floating Window gestures: swipe down on a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down again to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.

Resizable Split View windows allow dragging the divider or tapping to expand the display area as needed.

Notifications & Quick Settings

The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.

Quick Settings has been revamped for a more visually appealing layout, with smoother and refined animations.

Battery & charging

The new “Charging limit” feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.

The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.

Sounds & vibration

Holo Audio is enhanced for online calls and meetings, delivering a richer and more immersive sound quality.

More

Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.

The new Home screen clock widget offers customizable resizing for added flexibility.

The classic easter egg is added in the Calculator and will pop up when you input “1+=”, embodying OnePlus’s enduring “Never Settle” philosophy.

New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with the signature OnePlus style.

Exclusive app icon designed for OxygenOS are added, offering a fresh visual experience.

A new Two-Tone theme color allows Quick Settings and the Settings app icon to be displayed in “Black,” highlighting OxygenOS’s iconic design.

Enhanced Notes widgets offer improved aesthetics and functionality.

The multitasking experience is optimized, automatically directing you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for smoother app switching.

Drawer mode has also been refined to preserve your Home screen app layout upon first use.

Safety

A unified hub for personal safety features brings together emergency calls, disaster alerts, security checks, and quick access to first aid information.

Privacy

Private Safe now features categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data organization.

A new Home screen shortcut for hidden apps provides quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.

Wi-Fi

The multi-network experience is optimized for seamless, efficient, and accurate transitions between networks.

