We try to mention it whenever possible, but for anyone who qualifies for Samsung’s education/first responder/military/etc. discounts program, now is your chance to score a new Galaxy Tab S9 FE with upgraded RAM and storage for as little as $79.

To get this silly-low price, you’ll need a trade-in, but thanks to Samsung’s currently enhanced trade-in values, any tablet should score you a decent instant credit. Anything dating back to the Galaxy Tab S8 or S7 lineup can get you the maximum trade-in value of $300, bringing that price down to as low as $79. The promotional discount of $140 combined with a max trade-in of $300 nets you savings of $440 off the tablet’s MSRP of $519. That seems like a fine deal.

As for the tablet itself, it features a 10.9″ (1440 x 2304) display, 8,000mAh battery, Exynos 1380 chipset, 8-megapixel wide angle camera on its backside, stereo speakers, SD card slot, and aluminum construction. Color choices are Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender.

Follow the link below and snag yourself this super low price if you can. If something with a bit more power would better suit your needs, might we recommend the current Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal that Samsung is cooking?