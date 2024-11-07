Every so often, T-Mobile drops an item through T-Mobile Tuesdays of straight fire, where customers flood stores and associates have to politely remind greedy people that these things are typically limited to 1 per customers. I’m obviously talking about that recent pickleball set, but these gloves are looking like they could cause some calamity as well.

On November 12, customers can claim their free pair of full fingered touchscreen gloves, allowing you to still use your phone while keep your fingers nice and toasty. We’re grateful they aren’t completely magenta colored and instead are relatively tame in terms of coloring. Point being, your hands won’t look like T-Mobile billboards.

Next Tuesday, fire up the T-Life app (linked below), claim your gloves, and then head to your nearest T-Mobile store. Anyone hoping to snag a pair, we wish you the best. I’m sure it’ll be a smooth process.

// The Mobile Report