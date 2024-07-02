The launch of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will without a doubt have a heavy AI focus. Google just spent an entire Google I/O talking nothing but AI and the applications they believe will arrive in the near future. There’s just no way they wouldn’t follow that up with more AI chatter around their own flagship devices. The Pixel 9 launch will also be an AI launch.

A part of that launch could be the first arrival of “Google AI,” according to a new report. Google AI will essentially be the name for all of the AI magic a Pixel can do, because underneath Google AI is Gemini, the AI that so many Android phones already have access to.

A screenshot shared by Android Authority shows this Google AI with a set of features that includes Gemini, Circle to Search, Add Me, Screenshots, and Studio. Those final 3 in the list are what may be new when Google AI launches.

What do all of these new features do? To be honest, we don’t really know, but this is what the screenshot says:

Add Me : Make sure everyone’s included in a group photo

: Make sure everyone’s included in a group photo Screenshots : Find the info you need from screenshots

: Find the info you need from screenshots Studio: You imagine it. Pixel creates it.

Because we have no other info to go on, everyone is just guessing at what these could be. The “Add Me” feature sounds like Google might cook up a way to include people in a photo that may have been around an event, yet missed out on the big group photo. That’s odd and creepy, but maybe it’ll be great? As for “Screenshots,” this could be a feature where Google looks through all of the screenshots you’ve ever taken and finds data from them, as well as related data from the time you took the screenshot to return results. And finally, “Studio” could be a built-in image or video generation tool beyond just the wallpaper maker that Pixel phones have now.

I’m still processing these ideas while not trying to get too caught up in our guesses being correct. The general takeaway here should just be that the Pixel 9 is going to introduce a blanket AI term called “Google AI.” Google can do a lot with that.

Stay tuned for August 13.

// Android Authority