Telegram is implementing a new paywall feature for content creators, allowing them to place photos and videos behind a price tag. Snaps, Telegram, snaps!

There’s more than just getting that bag for creators, though. Telegram also announced the mini app bar, with users now able to collapse mini apps into a bar at the bottom of the screen. With this, you’ll be able to respond to messages or open other mini apps, then return to a mini app without waiting for it to load again. Extremely handy.

You can view how the paywall feature works in the short video below.

Other new features for the June update (yes, June) includes the ability to search through stories based on hashtags and location, plus a new Link Widget option for stories.

There’s a bunch of goodies in there. If you use Telegram for more than messaging, I recommend you check out the full blog post by following the link below.

// Telegram