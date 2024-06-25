Google is doing things a bit differently this year for its upcoming line-up of Pixel devices. Instead of making us wait until October to find out all that is new in Pixel hardware, Google is instead hosting an event in August. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Watch 3 could be earlier than anticipated.

In an invite sent to us this morning, Google says that on August 13 they will “showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” This is an in-person Made by Google event taking place in Mountain View.

While there is no mention of “Pixel 9,” or new Pixel devices, it would be wild of Google to host a major Made by Google event and not show off new products. If this were simply for the release of Android 15, an in-person event would be out of the ordinary. That said, this also looks like the perfect timing for Android 15 to drop – this event should be huge.

The event will kickoff at 10AM Pacific on August 13 in a keynote that I’d guess you will all be able to watch. If not, we’ll be there to share the happenings.

What’s expected at the 2024 Made by Google event? All reporting suggests a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL (here), along with a Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes. There were early rumors of a new Pixel Fold, but those rumors have faded in recent weeks.

We’ll update as we have more.